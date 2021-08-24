Bus Eireann urge people to book seat on Dundalk-Dublin route

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, is reminding people that they are approaching a very busy time of year as schools and colleges are starting to reopen and public transport continues to operate at 75% capacity. To avoid disappointment for passengers travelling on the Expressway intercity services, they are advising all passengers to book a ticket in advance on expressway.ie to guarantee their seat and receive priority boarding. Passengers who hold an existing valid ticket for travel, including Free Travel Scheme, Taxsaver or 10 Journey tickets, may also choose to reserve a seat on a particular service for a fee of €2 online on expressway.ie.

The Expressway Route 100X operates from Dundalk to Dublin. There are 14 trips a day between Dundalk and Dublin, starting at 4.30am from Dundalk with the last service operating at 20.30pm. The busy route serves Dundalk, Drogheda, Dublin Airport and Dublin city centre and they say there have been some instances where regrettably demand for seats has exceeded availability.

“As the Irish economy continues to open up and as students across the country prepare to return to academic life, we would advise our passengers to avoid disappointment and book their ticket online at expressway.ie to guarantee a seat,” said Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer, Bus Éireann.

“I’d like to thank our customers for their continued understanding of the Covid19 prevention measures in place on all our services. Bus Éireann continues to operate at a maximum of 75% capacity, meaning the service can carry up to 63 people, depending on the vehicle. We also remind our passengers that face masks are mandator,” concluded Ms Farrell.

Guaranteed seating for the Expressway Route 100X is available at expressway.ie.