Bus Eireann routes for Louth return for first time since May

Bus Éireann has announced the reintroduction of a number of Expressway services in County Louth from Sunday, 26 September. The services were temporarily suspended from Saturday, 15 May and have now been reintroduced to service growing demand.

‘’We are delighted to announce the reintroduction of a number of Expressway services for County Louth,’’ said Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer, Bus Éireann. ‘’As a result of Covid-19, we temporarily suspended some services on our routes in May, we are now in a position to reintroduce these services and to continue to provide important transport connectivity to the people of Louth and surrounding counties.’’

The services which have been reintroduced are: Route 100X – Monday to Saturday – 08.30hrs Dundalk / Dublin, 10.40hrs Dublin / Dundalk, 13.30hrs Dundalk / Dublin, 15.40hrs Dublin / Dundalk, 11.30hrs Dundalk / Dublin, 13.40hrs Dublin / Dundalk.

Sunday – 04.30hrs Dundalk / Dublin, 06.40hrs Dublin / Dundalk, 09.30hrs Dundalk / Dublin, 11.40hrs Dublin / Dundalk, 06.30hrs Dundalk / Dublin, 08.40hrs Dublin / Dundalk, 11.30hrs Dundalk / Dublin, 13.40hrs Dublin / Dundalk, 08.30hrs Dundalk / Dublin, 10.40hrs Dublin / Dundalk, 13.30hrs Dundalk / Dublin, 15.40hrs Dublin / Dundalk.

The above services are operating at 100% capacity and customers are advised to check the revised timetables on the Expressway website. Customers should continue to wear face coverings within bus stations and on board throughout their entire journey.