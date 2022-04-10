Bus Éirean fares in Louth cut by 20 per cent

There will be significant reductions in local bus fares from Monday.

Bus fares on all subsidised public transport services in Louth provided by Bus Éireann and Local Link are to be cut by an average of 20% from Monday April 11th, with the Leap fare for Drogheda and Dundalk town services to be reduced to €1.10

The fare reductions will benefit Bus Éireann customers on city services in Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford, as well as town services in Athlone, Balbriggan, Drogheda, Dundalk, Navan and Sligo.

Fares on Bus Éireann’s inter-urban and commuter services will also fall, although fares on the company’s commercial Expressway services are not included.

Thanks to these changes, a journey from Drogheda to Navan that currently costs €5.95 using a Leap card will now cost just €4.76.

On Drogheda and Dundalk town services, the Leap fare of €1.40 will drop by 20% to €1.10.

Passengers on TFI LocalLink rural services operated by the 15 Transport Co-ordination Units around the country, including in Louth, will also see their fares drop by 20%.

While all fares are being reduced by about 20%, customers currently paying their fare by cash can make even greater savings by switching to Leap.

“At Bus Éireann, we are excited to be offering our customers a 20% cut in our city, town and regional fares. This brings city fares back to 2007 levels,” said Stephen Kent of Bus Éireann. “This across-the-board cut in PSO fares is a unique opportunity to encourage people on board, allowing passengers to ease some of the pressure of transport costs while also significantly cutting carbon emissions.”

Bus Éireann customers using a Student Leap Card will see an additional reduction of 50% on their fares from Monday.

Iarnród Éireann’s online fares at www.irishrail.ie are also reducing by an average of 20%, from Monday, meaning that customers availing of the company’s best value Intercity fares will benefit from further savings.

A reduction in public transport fares will be introduced in the Dublin area and on all other subsidized public transport services across the country next month.