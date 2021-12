Burst watermain in Dundalk affecting supply to Haggardstown and south of town

Irish Water has identified a burst in a watermain in Dundalk and is working with Louth County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to properties in Haynestown, Tudor Grove, Mullaharlin Road, Inner Relief Road, Brookfield and Marlbog Road, Dundalk and surrounding areas.

Dedicated water service crews have mobilised and repairs are expected to be completed by 6:00pm today. Typically it takes two to three hours after this to restore normal supply to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

To ensure the safety of the public and crews carrying out the repairs to the burst, traffic management will be in place and will be clearly signposted.

Michael Cunniffe, Irish Water, said, “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers. We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.