Burst water main causing disruption to supply in Dundalk and north Louth

A burst water main may cause supply issues in parts of Dundalk and north Louth

argus

Margaret Roddy

Irish Water are warning that repairs to a burst water main may cause intermittent supply disruptions and low pressure for customers in parts of Dundalk and north Louth today.

The areas affected include Seatown, Newry Road, Demense, Castletown Road, Dowdallshill, Ballymac, Bellurgan, Jenkinstown, Dundalk and surrounding areas in Co. Louth.

A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the works.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm.

Customers are recommended to allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

The public are advised to  take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Irish Water website should they wish to return for an update: LOU00054683.

