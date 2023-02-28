Bumper Cottage Market event at Scotch Hall for seventh birthday

The Cottage Market team is very exicted about the 7th birthday event this Saturday March 4th in Scotch Hall.

The Cottage Market Drogheda is celebrating its 7th Birthday with a special bumper event in their new home.

After the success of their Christmas Cottage Market, organisers have decided to move to the former Next Unit in Scotch Hall for the foreseeable future, saying they are so thrilled to continue to support local makers and provide the town with a space to ‘Shop Local’.

"We were blown away by people's positivity and reaction to our market down through the years and we now wish to invite all to our new home this weekend to celebrate our seventh birthday,” says organiser Eimear Cullen.

" We will host over 40 local makers of homegrown, homemade and handcrafted delights on the day and have an electric mix of stalls with everything from baked goods, Indian Street food, honey, cheese, olive oil , bespoke art, jewellery, craft, candles, books & vinyl.”

There will also be a free workshop series this month given by Seomra Deas on the basic knotting techniques of Macrame . Workshops will take place at 11am and 2pm on the day and are free of charge . They will be filled on first come first served basis .There will also be live music on the day also by the amazing local trio that are Bagabones.

The Louth Volunteer Centre, which is celebrating their 20th Anniversary this March will also join in.

“We would also wish to thank our supporters AWS In communities, Drogheda Credit Union and the Dormant accounts fund & DRC,” adds Eimear. “We look forward to welcoming loads of visitors from 10am to 5pm on Saturday March 4th in Scotch Hall.”