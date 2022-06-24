Building foundations of future engineers with LEGO project

The boys and girls of St Brigid's and St Patrick's NS celebrate their SFI Discover Science and Maths Award.

Teacher Mr Padraig Rath and Mayor of Drogheda (and teacher) Michelle Hall, pose with his 5th class students.

5th class students with their teacher Ms Maura Devine and Mayor of Drogheda (and teacher) Michelle Hall.

The children of 2nd class with their teacher Ms Coral Kennedy, and Mayor of Drogheda (and teacher) Michelle Hall.

The future of engineering in Ireland is safe if the results of the FIRST® LEGO® League at St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s NS is anything to go by!

FIRST® LEGO® League introduces science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to children ages 4-16 through fun, exciting hands-on learning.

Four classes – two 5th, one 6th and a 2nd class – have all been busy creating wonderful engineering projects over the past few months, which were showcased at a special event in the school on Wednesday June 22nd.

Mayor of Drogheda Michelle Hall, who is also a teacher in the school, was on hand to present each participant with a special Lego medal.

"The children all had great fun designing and building their projects, and there was a lot of excitement when their parents came in and they got to explain their concepts,” said teacher Ms Niamh Redden, HSCL Coordinator in the school.

“Two Lego sets came from 'Creative Spark' in Dundalk who we have been working in partnership with this year. They also gave us a 3D printer this year. The other two sets were purchased with funding received from 'Change X'.

The school was also presented with their very first SFI Badge of STEM award, which highlights the work being done to promote the subjects in the school, especially among young girls.

"Jalt the Helicopter is powered by solar panels. so has less pollution, and it carries medical supplies from China to Russia,” explains 6th class student Aine Pultineviciute about her project.

"We loved doing this project, and it was really interesting, and gives me an idea to maybe be an engineer one day,” adds her co-designer Lily Marie Murphy.

Three lads from 5th class have also impressed with their presentation.

"Our truck has been designed to have independent control at the back, meaning you can offload goods separately,” says Krystian Flag, who worked with his school mates Rytis Varinausas and Conor Kierans, on their project. “I already know that I want to be an engineer when I’m older so this has been a great experience.”

Another aircraft idea is the result of the combined efforts of six 5th class students, Emily Flanagan, Lorcan Clarke, Eabha Gibney, Seoidin Kennedy, Emiliia Data and Kody Farrell Kierans.

"Our hot air balloon runs of potato peelings and delivers fruit and vegetables, which are not sprayed with chemicals,” explains Eabha. “It was a lot of fun doing this, and we all worked together well.”

More groups across Louth will have the opportunity to get involved in similar projects as ChangeX, the community engagement platform, has launched an €80,000 play-focused community fund, with support from the LEGO Foundation, to enable communities across the county to start proven learning through play projects and empower community groups, parents and caregivers to create more playful experiences for children.

Groups can choose from a carefully-curated portfolio of 13 proven ideas that have already had a positive impact in other communities around the world.

The ideas on offer include a mix of local ideas and proven innovations from around the world, not only the FIRST LEGO League, but also Urban Thinkscape, which empowers communities to transform public spaces into joyful learning opportunities by, for example, installing a puzzle wall at a local bus stop.

Groups who apply for funding to start one of the 13 projects on offer in the Ireland Community Play Fund will have 30 days to build a small team and design an action plan. On completing these steps, they will be eligible for seed funding of up to €5,500.

The applications can be made online here: https://www.changex.org/ie/funds/community-play-fund-ireland