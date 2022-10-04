Budget GP measures will potentially compound GP capacity issues in Louth and East Meath

"I am of course in favour of increased access to free GP care, however this must be done alongside measures that will increase capacity."

Sinn Féin TD for Louth and East Meath Imelda Munster TD has said that the government’s budget measure extending GP care to 400,000 additional people could put significant pressure on GPs if the government does not address the existing capacity issues in the system.

Deputy Munster said, “We already have an existing crisis in GP care in Louth and East Meath. People seeking to register with GPs are being turned away, with many people finding it impossible to access any GP care, which also excludes them from other services such as North East Doctor on Call and the Medical Assessment Unit.

“Now we can expect a significant increase in demand or GP services with this new measure, which is going to compound an already dysfunctional system.

“I am of course in favour of increased access to free GP care, however this must be done alongside measures that will increase capacity. The government ploughed ahead with this big announcement without doing the groundwork first.

“The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) has been very critical of this approach, saying that this will cause damage to general practice and will lead to waiting lists for patients. The IMO has consistently called for adequate capacity to be put in place before any expansion of GP care can be expanded.

“In our Alternative Budget, Sinn Féin also made provision for the expansion of GP visits, starting with children under 12, however we coupled this with measures to improve service infrastructure. These measures included the expansion of GP training places and the expansion of training places for advanced practice and specialist nurses.

“This announcement could potentially make a dangerous situation even worse. We need assurances from government that they have a plan to ensure that GP services are fit for purpose and genuinely accessible for those who need them.”