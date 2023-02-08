Brigid of Faughart Festival in Louth attracts biggest attendance ever

Anne McIntyre gets a photo of some of the participants at the Brigid of Faughart Festival cross making workshop held in An Táin. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The Brigid of Faughart festival proved a great success with renewed interest around the Faughart-born saint due to the first bank holiday in her honour.

However, some visitors were left wondering where to go as road signs indicating the way to the Shrine hadn’t be erected before the weekend.

"There is a huge increase in interest in St Brigid,” said Roisin Cotter, one of the festival organisers.

The festival featured in the national media in the run up to the new bank holiday on Monday, with the iconic Bridge Street mural by artist Friz featuring as a backdrop for many of the television reports.

"It’s been a huge boost for the festival and we had the biggest pilgrimage ever,” said Roisin. “We had around sixty people waking from Dundalk to Faughart on Sunday, including a lot of Ukrainians.”

"We also had our first tour of Faughart on Monday and again we had people from Donegal, Dublin and the north, who all came specifically to Faughart for the new bank holiday.”

However, she said that some visitors didn’t know how to find the Shrine as there are no signs to tell them where to go.

"There are signs to the graveyard but once people got there they couldn’t find their way to the Shrine.”

It was, she said, very disappointing that the signs hadn’t been erected by the county council in advance of the weekend.

“There were lots of people from all over the country visiting Faughart this year because of the new bank holiday and all the coverage it had got yet there were no signs telling them where to go.”

Other events for the festival took place in An Tain Arts Centre and were also very well attended, she reported.

"We had brilliant attendance at all the events, from the cross and crois making workshops to the talk with Dolores Whelan and Mari Kennedy, and the Dundalk Writers’ Group and Sophie Coyle.”

Roisin said that there is renewed interest in St Brigid among younger women and the festival committee are looking forward to the Brigid 1500 celebrations next year.

Other events that took place to mark St Brigid last week included a temporary exhibition and installation by artists from the Creative Spark Print Studio and AAEX artists’ collective.

This included the unveiling of Brigid’s Cloak made by pupils from Gael Scoil Dun Dealgan, working with AAEX members and artist Susan Farrelly. The exhibition also featured artworks inspired by traditional craft and symbols such as the Brigid cross and bride og dolls, all made using natural materials.

A magazine detailing the history and lore of St Brigid as a Christian saint and pagan goddess was also created as part of the celebrations.

There was also a talk in Dundalk Museum by Dr Karen Ward entitled ‘Brigid – Ancient Figure, Modern Icon’.

This week, Louth County Council has announced that it will be seeking tenders for an artist/artists’ collective to lead a visual arts community project as part of its Brigid 1500 programme.