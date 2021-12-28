Bright future: opportunities in TV and film for Louth creatives

If various lockdowns have gotten your creative juices flowing over the past few years, 2022 could bring fresh horizons as talent is being sought in Co Louth for new TV and film initiatives across Ireland.

Three new free opportunities have been launched for screenwriters, directors and producers in the regions by The National Talent Academy for Film & Television (Academy) who want to develop a career in television or feature films.

All three initiatives are free and aimed at those new to the sector as well as those with emerging and established careers in the industry. They will be hands-on, immersive and highly interactive and are focused on screenwriting, directing and producing.

The Academy, which was established earlier this year, aims to roll out a suite of experiential and exciting programmes and opportunities – with a focus on diverse and regional creative talent — across 2022.

Its new website www.nationaltalentacademies.ie provides a range of information and skills development as well as launching its first three programmes. They are:

Pathways. This is aimed at opportunities for new talent; for those who don’t work in the industry and want to find out more.

Script Mentorship. This is a scheme for new writers and script editors. Ideally, for those who have gained a foothold in the industry but need to develop their craft to progress further.

Shadowing. This programme allows screenwriters, directors and producers the opportunity to gain on-set experience on high-end TV and feature film productions. This is for established talent who want to take their career to the next level.

The Academy is an initiative of Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and is managed by the Galway Film Centre. The network has been established to develop a highly skilled, diverse talent and crew base throughout the country.

“The formation of the new National Talent Academy network is an important opportunity to deliver industry growth in Ireland and to reach and empower new and a diverse range of talent and crew,” said Andrew Byrne, Project Manager TV Drama for Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland. “Ireland has a real opportunity to become a global leader in story-telling and production, further building on an incredible year of audio-visual production to date.”

More details about the initiatives and how to apply can be found on www.nationaltalentacademies.ie.