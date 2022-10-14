Louth

Bright Beginnings await in stunning Co Louth home and creche

Bright Beginnings is a stunning family home and creche in Dundalk Expand
The entrance hall Expand
The entrance hall Expand
The countrystyle kitchen Expand
The kitchen Expand
The kitchen opens into the dining area Expand
A stove provides a cosy focal point Expand
The dining area Expand
Utility room Expand
The sunroom Expand
The living room Expand
The landing Expand
The master bedroom Expand
Bathroom Expand
Bedroom Expand
Bedroom Expand
Bathroom Expand
Creche Expand
Creche Expand
Creche Expand
Creche Expand
Creche Expand
Patio Expand
Patio Expand
Back garden Expand

Margaret Roddy

Bright Beginnings beckon in a stunning family home and creche at the Lower Point Road, Dundalk, Co Louth which has come on the market with a guide price of €750,000.

The 444 m² detached property includes a beautifully decorated four-bedroom home in turnkey condition, along with a creche with capacity for 59 children.

‘Bright Beginnings’ enjoys a tranquil setting just a short distance from the town itself with views across Dundalk Bay to the Cooley Mountains.

The spacious house is in immaculate condition and has been tastefully decorated, with shades of blue referencing its coastal setting.

The accommodation includes a light-filled entrance hall, a large kitchen with feature brick walls, attractive painted units, free standing larder, Belfast sink and cooker.  It opens into a good sized dining area and living room with a cosy stove. There is also a generous family room and a large sunroom, which currently functions as a home office as well as a spot to relax.

Downstairs accommodation also includes a fitted utility room and cloakroom.

There are four bedrooms upstairs, with the master bedroom having its own en suite, and a luxurious family bathroom.

The adjoining creche includes three fully fitted and furnished playrooms, a kitchen,storage and toilets.

There is access from both the house and the creche to the back garden, which includes a paved patio area, green space, and children’s play area.

The sale is being handled by Blue Sky Property

Privacy