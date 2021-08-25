Bride auctions off wedding dress for ABACAS after big day postponed due to COVID

The wedding dress being auctioned is the same style as this one.

A Drogheda bride-to-be has donated her unworn €2,000 wedding dress to a local charity, after her big-day was postponed due to the pandemic. The woman, who prefers to stay anonymous, says she wants to start afresh when they do eventually marry, after work and sickness disrupted their original date, and hopes the money will help ABACAS to fund their school for children with Autism. “Myself and my partner are both frontline workers, and we got engaged July 2019, putting down deposits down on both the venue and the band. We are a happy go lucky people who like to keep to ourselves,” says the woman. “Fast forward to May 2020, I tested positive for COVID after contracting this virus from work. To make matters worse I had spent a few days with my mam who had COPD, two days after I tested positive mam also tested positive”. She says her mum was admitted into hospital and discharged 72 hours later.

"But unfortunately mam was re-admitted as her breathing got worse and was transferred to the pandemic ICU & put on Airvo for a few days,” she adds. “ Mam had to have rehab physiotherapy to learn how to walk along with Oxygen, and spent a total of four weeks in hospital. The guilt I carry known I almost could have lost my mam is unbearable”.

The couple had their big day booked for Summer 2022.

"We both have lost out on a few euro but that's okay. What's most important to me is family. Your family is everything and you can't buy time or memories,” she says. “I hope this beautiful dress goes to a lovely bride. I wish her all the best on her big day”.

The dress has been donated for auction to Sinéad Boylan, who is walking the Boyne Valley Camino for ABACAS school this Saturday afternoon.

‘It is really such a generous thing to do and will help a lot of children and young people with autism in the local area,” says Sinéad, who runs a site called Sinéad Boylan Preloved.

“My twin boys Cathal and Caoimhín (11) use the school and their camps, and absolutely love it, and I have already raised €1,000 through my page, and this will really help me to raise more.”

The dress is decadent beaded lace fit n’ flare gown with sweetheart neckline and a flared Chantilly lace skirt that flows into a striking chapel train.

It is size 16 and the tag says €2,175, with the auction price starting at €350.

All funds will be used towards the provision of activities and supports for the children, teenagers and young adults with autism who attend our school and clubs.

There are a limited number of places available on the Camino starting this Saturday at St Peter’s Church, West Street at 9am; please register on https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/boyne-valley-camino-for-drogheda-abacas-school-for-children-with-autism-tickets-161619015827 to secure your place; registration charge is €10 which confirms your place and Camino Passport.

You can also bid on the beautiful dress or donate to Sinéad’s fund on her facebook page Sinéad Boylan Preloved.