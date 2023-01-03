“Brian was the nicest guy you could ever meet, a gentleman and a true legend in Rathmullen” – this is just one of the many tributes paid to Drogheda man Brian Reynolds (47) who was laid to rest on Tuesday in Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove, following his tragic death on Christmas Eve.

His community was out in force to support his loving family and mourn the loss of one of their own, who had run the local shop Kit’s Stop and Shop for years from the rear of his house.

His sudden death is mourned by his parents Larry and Ita, sisters Lynda, Lorraine and Debbie, and nephews and niece Sam, Shaun, Finn and Ivy, upon whom he doted.

"Brian was very generous and would give his family anything they needed,” noted Fr Stephen Kennedy at his funeral mass. “If anyone passed away, he would be the first to arrive at the family’s front door with a bag of shopping”.

Born in September 1975 in Monasterboice, Fr Kennedy said Brian would always be remembered as very well liked.

"A character as his family would have said, and always willing to help anyone out who asked him, and always making people smile,” he added.

“When he pebble-dashed his own home, he extended the pebble-dash to his neighbour’s house too – he was a very good person to so many people”.

Mr Reynolds was involved in a violent incident in his home in Rathmullen Park on December 22, when he received serious injuries, in what is reported to have been an assault with hammers.

He died in Our Lady of Lourdes hospital on Christmas Eve, and his family thanked the doctors and nurses there for their care during the prayers of the faithful.

No arrests have been made in the garda investigation as yet, and local gardai are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information, to come forward in complete confidence.

Many kind and warm tributes to Brian were posted on social media in recent days, all describing a gentleman, who always had a smile for his customers and friends.

“I had the pleasure of working with Brian many years ago in our pizza shop and car garage. Brian was such a super lad; very well liked and he always had time for a chat,” said one friend. “I was shocked to hear of his horrible passing, and appalled that such a gentle soul left the world in such terrible circumstances.”

Another pal recalls growing up with Brian, and cherishing good memories.

"He was a great character and we always had a laugh. He made everything fun for everyone around him. He was a best friend who will always be missed and never forgotten”.

Although not from Rathmullen Park, he settled there well, becoming a valued member of the community there.

“Most of our lives have been spent in Rathmullen Park as neighbours and friends and we knew Brian as part of our community, growing up since childhood and remaining in the area all of his life,” said another neighbour. “He was a lovely person, pleasant and friendly, a demeanour he portrayed every time you happened to meet him.”

Articles left on his coffin to recall what he loved in life included a photograph of his nephews and niece, and a collection of coins, to signify one of his favourite hobbies.

Following his funeral mass, he was brought to his final resting place in Tullyallen Cemetery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

A spokesperson confirmed there have been no arrests to date in connection with the ongoing investigation.

