Breathing ‘new life’ into Louth’s towns and villages

North Louth Senator Erin McGreehan welcomed €136,731 in funding that will “combat dereliction and breathe new life into rural towns and villages in Louth.”

The major package announced by Government comprises four stands.

Senator McGreehan said, "I am delighted that €136,731 has been allocated under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme to two projects in Louth.

"€36,731 has been awarded to Stephenstown, Knockbridge to carry out alterations to the existing entrance to Stephenstown Pond.

"I was also thrilled to receive confirmation that Dunleer has being selected for funding under the €6 million Building Acquisition Measure which will see the purchase of the former Bank of Ireland building for the potential provision of library services/multi-purpose community spaces.”

She added: “This is all about tackling the scourge of vacancy and dereliction in our towns and villages. It’s about taking old buildings and giving them a new lease of life and this funding will go some way to achieving that.''

The green light was also given for works to take place in 26 towns under the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative.

This scheme will see funding of €100,000 provided to one town per local authority.

Senator McGreehan said, " I was pleased to hear that Omeath has been selected as one of the 26 towns. Under the initiative, retailers and property owners will be provided with grants that they can use to improve the facades of their buildings, carry out artwork or install features such as street furniture or canopies.''