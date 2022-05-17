Breast cancer survivors to model in fashion morning in aid 100k in 30 days

Alison McCabe is hosting a fashion morning on Thursday May 26th in Dundalk Golf Club in support of the 100k in 30 Days in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland

A number of breast cancer survivors will be among the models taking to the catwalk in Dundalk Golf Club, Blackrock on Thursday May 26th in a very special fashion show to raise funds for the 100k in 30 days in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland.

The fashion show is being hosted by Alison McCabe, who runs Breastcare by Alison, providing prosthesis, lingerie and swimwear for women who have had mastectomies as part of their breast cancer treatment.

“All the funds will go to the 100k in 30 days which is raising funds for breast cancer research carried out by Breast Cancer Ireland,” says Alison.

Alison is passionate about helping women realise that “life doesn’t stop after breast cancer and women can still wear the same things as they did before treatment.”

All the women who will be modelling the swimwear and beachwear from Breastcare by Alison are breast cancer survivors.

"I think it’s great for their own self-confidence and for those going through treatment, that they can get up after surgery and can still looking and feel beautiful and confident.”

Some of these women will also be modelling the latest spring/summer ranges from top local boutiques Ruby Nu, Sheba and Ozone.

The presenter for the fashion show is well-known stylist Caroline McElroy.

The morning will start with complimentary cocktails, tea or coffee and nibbles and there will be a special prize for the best dressed lady as well as lots of great spot prizes.

Tickets available from Breastcare by Alison, all participating boutiques and Dundalk Golf Club Ladies Committee.