Breast cancer survivor Lorna is Louth Ambassador for the 2022 100k in 30 Days

Lorna Clarke with her husband and their children Eabha, Noa and Rial Expand
Knockbridge woman Lorna Clarke with her children Rian, Eabha and Noah Expand
Lorna Clarke, Knockbridge and her daughter Eabha Expand
Lorna Clarke, the Louth ambassador for this year's 100k in 100 days for Breast Cancer Expand

Margaret Roddy

Knockbridge Mum of three Lorna Clarke undertook the 100k in 30 Days last year while she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer. This year she is delighted to be the Louth ambassador for the challenge which raises funds for Breast Cancer Ireland.

"What a difference a day makes,” says Lorna who has lived all her life in Knockbridge.  “I'd heard that phrase many times before but  in January 2021, I learned just how true it can be.”

