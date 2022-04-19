Breast cancer survivor Lorna is Louth Ambassador for the 2022 100k in 30 Days

Knockbridge Mum of three Lorna Clarke undertook the 100k in 30 Days last year while she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer. This year she is delighted to be the Louth ambassador for the challenge which raises funds for Breast Cancer Ireland.

"What a difference a day makes,” says Lorna who has lived all her life in Knockbridge. “I'd heard that phrase many times before but in January 2021, I learned just how true it can be.”

She had just put her three children, Eabha (10). Noah (7) and Rian (3), to bed and was putting on moisturiser having having a shower when she found a lump in her breast.

"I was so blase, so niave and innocent that until the day they told me it was cancer, I was sure it was a cyst,” she says. “I was 36-year-old. There was no family history, no risk factors, I didn’t smoke, I was fit and healthy, I was training away and couldn’t have been in better shape.”

Unfortunately this wasn’t the case and she was diagnosed with ER-positive breast cancer last March.

"I had my treatment in Beaumont Hospital and the team were great, especially my consultant Dr Mike Allen and the Breast Care Nurse Ger Feehan. All the nurses in the oncology department were really supportive and I really felt that they looked after me very well.”

As she underwent treatment during the pandemic and often had to attend appointments on her own, it added another layer of difficulty to the situation.

"I remember going in for surgery and my husband Graham dropping me off. I knew by him that he felt so useless as he wasn’t able to come with me. I ended up staying three nights in hospital instead of the five we had thought it would be. We had never been away from each other for that long.

"To go through all that was quite tough but I just put my head down and got stuff down. With the three kids I needed to do all the things I could so that they wouldn’t be worrying about me.”

She had surgery in March and again in April, undergoing immediate reconstruction which she feels meant she never had to deal with the ‘grief’ surrounding the loss of her breast.

"I was just able to wake up and get on with it.”

And get on with it she did!

“Whilst recovering from surgery I heard about the 100km in 30 days and decided to sign up,” she says.

“I'd seen the pink t-shirts the previous year but all of a sudden the charity now had a place close to my heart. It was great to see all the support locally and nationally and I think it really helped me in my recovery."

Lorna finished 100K in 30 Days in two weeks. “I had no choice as I would then start into twenty weeks of chemotherapy.”

She admits that she found the prospects of facing into chemo difficult but it wasn’t as bad as she had feared.

"I was lucky that I never had to miss chemo and I finished treatment in November.”

“It was then I realised that while the treatment had ended, that dealing with cancer didn’t end there. This is something you have to get used to.”

She is determined to remain positive.

“What will worrying do? If it comes back, it comes back, but I’m not going to spend my time thinking about that.”

She recently had her first-year check-up and was delighted that she is cancer-free.

She has nothing but praise for the team at Beaumont and on her most recent visit. was impressed at the new Breast Cancer Centre.

"It’s really fantastic as it brings together all the services needed by women when they are having treatment for breast cancer.”

This state-of-the-art centre, which opened last autumn, is one of the research initiatives which benefits from funding raised by the 100km in 30 days.

During treatment, she says, “my doctors often reassured me by telling me about how much they had learned about breast cancer over the years and the research that guides their decision making and subsequently my treatment plan

"I witnessed first-hand the breast cancer research team in the hospital gathering data to continuously improve the services and treatments available to women like me.”

She took part in this as she believes such research will help other women and possibly her own daughter in the future.

“I wouldn’t have got through the past year without my family, my parents, my husband who is my rock, and my children,” she says.

Lorna also says she loved seeing all the people out in their pink t-shirts last year and is looking forward to joining them in the 2022 100km in 30 days for Breast Cancer .

Registration for this year’s challenge opens tomorrow, Thursday April 21 at www.100kin30days.ie