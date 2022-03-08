Breaking the bias at successful Forge Field Women’s Day event

The gamut of complex issues experienced by women in our society was covered at the International Women's Day Event held on Friday March 4th in Forge Field Coffee Shop. It was a sold out event with over €800 raised for Women's Aid.

Speakers included Orla O'Connor, Maria Flynn (Ballymakenny Farm), Natalie Kelly (Drogheda Dolls), Mog Downey (Development Perspectives), Dr. Fatima Hamroush (Opthamoligist), Caroline Corrigan (Senior Engineer), Nicola Cassidy (author and screenwriter), with music from Farah Elle, and Julie Logue and Michelle Hall co-acting as MCs.

“It was an amazing evening in Termonfeckin, with an eclectic group of ladies gave us insightful, powerful and spiritual stories,” explains local councillor Michelle. “60 people joined us in Forge Field Coffee Shop in celebrating International Women’s Day and to share our stories.”

Orla O’Connor spoke about the power of giving birth and choosing to listen, and using your intuition. She shared her beautiful voice in song too.

Maria Flynn from Ballymakenny Farm Spudshack told how delighted she was to be invited locally to tell us her story of building her hobby of farming heritage spuds into a thriving business. Support local, quality food produce.

Founder of Drogheda Dolls Natalie Kelly showed photographs of houses, reminding everyone that we don’t know what’s behind each door. Kindness to others is the ethos of her community group and she lives that every day.

Mog Downey told a story of a well in Tanzania, the need to hear women’s perspectives and the social importance of water. With the many sea swimmers in Termonfeckin and Clogherhead, we can relate to that.

Farah Elle really shone, a star on the rise. She sang her own original music and shared how casual racism exists in Ireland & the need for self awareness. We will be hearing a lot more from this talented young lady in the future.

Her mother Dr Fatima Hamroush shared her journey from Libya to Ireland, the bias & bullying she experienced especially working for the HSE. As Libyan Minister for Healrh in 2011/12 with a high moral compass, she had death threats & a smear campaign. She survived & has written her memoirs. Watch this space.

Caroline Corrigan spoke about the world of engineering that hasn’t changed much in her 30 year career. How being a woman in that space can bring so much to the job and she’s happy to mentor young women who want to choose that career.

Nicola Cassidy got us thinking about women in publishing and screenwriting. How many authors have to choose using their initials like JK Rowling to sell their books. How women’s stories are not often seen on screen compared to men’s or that it’s ‘only’ for women. She had written a script for a farming drama as rural stories haven’t been seen onscreen since Glenroe. Another watch this space…

Michelle Hall’s contribution was a celebration of her dear friend Eileen Rushe who was an inspiration in my life but also to highlight the bias she expressed to me being a lone parent. “She was turned away by a priest in Termonfeckin when she wanted her son baptised. He refused as she was a single mum,” says Michelle. “Lone parents face huge barriers socially, emotionally and economically.”

