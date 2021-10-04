Break-in at Tullyallen Men’s Shed ‘an attack on the community’, says councillor

Sinn Féin Councillor Tom Cunningham has described the vandalism and theft of tools from Tullyallen Men’s Shed as “an attack on the community” and described those responsible as ‘“low lifes with nothing to bring to any community but misery.”

An angry Cllr Cunningham was called to Men’s Shed in Tullyallen after members discovered the break-in. He said “These low-lifes had jemmied open the heavy duty door which would suggest that they came prepared. They would have been aware of the presence of some tools inside the workshop which is obviously what they were after. This is a low act carried out by cheap thieves.

“There was a heavy duty Multi-function Sliding Cross Cut Mitre saw stolen which was only bought two weeks ago along with two bench saws and several other tools valued in excess of €3,000.

“The damage to the building will cost in excess of a further €2,000 and that is money that a small community group like this just doesn’t have.

“I have spoken to some of the men and to say they are gutted in an understatement. This Men’s Shed was built from the ground up by these members and by them going out and raising the funds themselves. Before Covid you would have seen various fundraisers, a raffle, flag days at a local supermarket and they have recently been selling wooden pieces of garden furniture that was made in their workshop.

“This is very much a community project, supported by the community and it provides a sanctuary for men who are older and retired and who still have a lot to offer whether it’s making a cup of tea and providing chat for someone or working in the workshop.”

The Chair of the Tullyallen Men’s Shed, Daithí Cusack added “we are devastated. We have put in so much hard work over the past couple of years and someone comes along and just steals it without a thought for us or the community. They just see something and rather than earn it or work for it they just take it because they have a sense of entitlement and hate to see any community or person having something that they don’t.”

Mr Cusack also promised that “this is only a setback for the Men’s Shed. It will not deter us from our work. First thing in the morning, the members will get together and plan our next steps. This has only served to make us more determined to be a positive force in Tullyallen.”

Cllr Cunningham added “if anyone saw anything suspicious late on Saturday night/early hours Sunday morning then please inform the Gardaí immediately. I would also ask that if you are offered any tools or saws then please also notify Gardaí. It may seem a bargain but remember where they were stolen from.”