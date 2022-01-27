Brain surgery delays sentencing after €100,000 drugs bust

The sentencing of a Drogheda man caught transporting almost €100,000 of cannabis has been adjourned to allow him to undergo brain surgery.

Trevor Keyes (48) borrowed money from someone and attempted to pay the money back, only to be told that the persons involved did not want the money back, but instead wanted him to do a job.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that in 2010 Keyes was one of three taxi-drivers who intervened to help apprehend a man who had stabbed a sixty-year-old woman.

The court heard he suffered a brain aneurysm that has left him unable to work and he is scheduled to undergo surgery in February.

Keyes of Cherrywood Close, Termon Abbey, Drogheda, Co Louth, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis for sale or supply at Harold's Cross Road, Dublin 6, on March 23, 2017. He has no previous convictions.

Detective Garda David McKinley told Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, that on the date in question, gardaí were in receipt of information that drugs would be transported in a red Toyota Avensis taxi and an operation was put in place.

Det Gda McKinley said Keyes was observed driving the taxi on Harold's Cross Road and was stopped by gardaí. A search of the car uncovered 10 vacuum packed bags of cannabis hidden in the boot of the car.

The total value of the cannabis was €99,200.

Det Gda McKinley told the court that he was satisfied Keyes did not make any money from this incident. He said the information gardaí received was in relation to the car and the cache of drugs, rather than the accused man himself.

The detective agreed with Dominic McGinn SC, defending, that his client was not someone who was heavily involved in the drug's trade. He agreed Keyes was not on the garda radar and said he did not expect him to be before the courts again.

He agreed with counsel that his client borrowed money and then tried to pay it back, only to be told that the persons involved did not want the money back, but they did want him to do a job.

Mr McGinn said that in March 2010, his client came to the aid of a 60-year old woman and helped apprehend the man who stabbed her. He said his client was commended for his intervention by the Circuit Court judge who presided over the case.

Counsel said his client has been unable to work since suffering a brain aneurysm. He said his client is scheduled to undergo brain surgery in February, surgery which has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Mr McGinn asked the court to allow his client to undergo and recover from this surgery before finalising sentencing.

Judge Elma Sheahan ordered a report from the Probation Service and remanded Keyes on continuing bail until July 27, next