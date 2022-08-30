Boyne Swim returns September 10

Drogheda Triathlon Club are delighted to announce the launch of their seventh annual Boyne Swim, taking place on September, 10.

The tough river swim kicks off in Mell and finishes at the Boyne Fisherman’s HQ under the Boyne Viaduct.

Following a two-year hiatus due to Covid, Boyne Swim have also announced that the group is now a qualifier for the prestigious Liffey Swim.

Boyne Swim is supported and facilitated by the Drogheda Port Company who have made the swim possible, providing a set of trophies and medals to all the winners.

The winners and runners up in various categories receive magnificent trophies designed and made by local artist Ronan Halpin.

Drogheda Port Company ensure that the swim and all additional maritime activities on the river Boyne are carried out in a safe and professional manner. Louth County Council have also provided support for the event each year since its inception in 2014.

Continuing their partnership with Aura Leisure Ltd, who are specialist in the health and leisure business nationwide and are responsible for managing and running the local swimming and leisure facility in Drogheda, Aura continue as the sponsor of the ‘Boyne Swim’.

As experts in the health and leisure business, and joining forces with Drogheda Triathlon Club, who opportunities to promote health and wellness and encourage people of all ages to participate in sport and health activities.

Past swimmers range in age from 9 to 70 years old, both male and female in wetsuits or skins, the event will surely provide a colourful and exciting spectacle as the swimmers make their way down the river through the centre of Drogheda and under the iconic Boyne Viaduct to the finish line.

Ireland see many open water river and sea swims throughout the year and the Boyne Swim has become a major river swim on the national open water calendar.

The after-swim party, taking place on the grounds of the Boyne Fishermen is not to be missed as the food is as good as the hospitality provided.