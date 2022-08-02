Boyne Fishermen’s River Rescue and Recovery called to four separate incidents

Boyne Fishermen’s River Rescue and Recovery were called out to four separate incidents over the bank holiday weekend,

On Saturday, July 30, the group were alerted via their emergency paging system to a leisure craft requiring assistance off the coast of Balbriggan.

Launching their Jordan 2 vessel, three crew members travelled a short distance along the coast line, with crew making contact agreeing to tow the vessel back to the Bettystown area.

On Sunday, July 31 at 21.27pm, crews reported to two people attempting to enter the water from an unknown bridge in the Drogheda area.

Crews mustered with the immediate launch of two inshore rescue boats and mobile units to conduct a search.

A short time later while conducting the search, crews located two people matching the description.

Members of the National Ambulance Service and the Boyne Fishermen’s Rescue in a joint effort managed to safely remove the two people from the bridge while the inshore rescue boat and two rescue swimmers had been on standby underneath the bridge in the event of an entry.

In the early hours of Monday morning, August 1, at 2am, a mobile unit from The Boyne Fisherman’s Group was alerted to a person in a distressed state.

The person was attempting to enter the water from the Haymarket Bridge.

Crew quickly interacted with the person to maintain a stable situation and managed to divert them away from the area until gardai arrived.

Crews responded to a similar incident shortly before 8pm that evening at the Bridge of Peace.