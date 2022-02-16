Boyne club to host inaugural Leinster Indoor Hockey event

Boyne Hockey Club is set to host the inaugural Leinster Intermediate Indoor Hockey competition this weekend in Gormanston College.

On Sunday 20th February, the local hockey club will host the first-ever Leinster Intermediate girls Indoor Hockey competition at Gormanston Park for 14-16 year old girls.

"This event provides this age group with a fantastic opportunity to experience this exciting and developing sport” says Niall Donnelly, Boyne Hockey Club Match Coordinator and one of the organisers.

Portrane HC organise a very successful U14 event in January each year.

This new event will provide young players the opportunity to continue in junior competition before graduating to adult leagues, and supports the strategy to grow indoor hockey in Ireland.

“We really hope this will become an annual event in the hockey calendar,” adds Audrey Gallen, President of Boyne Hockey Club.

Invitations were issued to all junior girls clubs within Leinster and there will be 11 teams competing: Avoca HC, Boyne HC (2), Genesis HC, Glenanne HC,

Monkstown (2), Portrane HC (2), Railway Union HC and Three Rock Rovers HC.

“This event will fix a gap in the pathway and it’s great to see Boyne step in to organise an event at this higher level.” says Kenny Carroll, Hockey Ireland’s Development Officer. “Indoor hockey is a great format for all young hockey players, with smaller teams, speed of play, extra tapping and use of boards, it is proven to speed up their development”.

Irish Cement Ltd. has generously supported this event as part of their programme to

support local communities and clubs.

Following this intermediate tournament, Ireland women will play a five-match series against South Africa each weekday evening at the same venue during the mid-term break. This is a great opportunity to see our national women’s team in action and to experience the excitement of indoor hockey.

Stay up to date via Boyne Hockey Clubs Social Media: IG, FB and Twitter @BoyneHC.