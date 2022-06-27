Boxing champions trade silverware!

Dundalk’s boxing champion Amy Broadhurst spent time with her very own hero when she met up with the sport’s biggest star, Katie Taylor earlier this week.

The duo, who trained together earlier this year in the US, even traded silverware as Amy tried out the Bray boxer’s undisputed belts, and Taylor tried our Amy’s recent World Champion Gold medal.

"Enough inspiration to make anyone want to go and win a few more world titles!” said Amy, adding ‘”You my friend are some legend.”

After her incredible success in Turkey last month, Amy revealed that sparring with Taylor, her childhood hero, gave her the confidence to go for gold at the Women's World Championship.

Katie told me I would be very hard to beat," said the 25-year-old. "To hear that from the best female boxer that's ever lived helped my confidence a lot."

Taylor, now the undisputed lightweight world champion, became one of only eight boxers in history, male or female, to hold all four major world titles in boxing, the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO simultaneously.

She has spoken highly of Amy, referring to her as “the future of women’s boxing”.

But it was an opportunity to take time out and enjoy their success when the boxing champions met up, with Katie posting “Great catching up with my boxing sis and World Champion!”