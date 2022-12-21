Boxer Amy Broadhurst wins top sports award following breakthrough year of medal successes

Winner of the Irish Times Sportswoman of the year, Amy Broadhurst the other winners at the Sportswoman Of The Year Awards. #ITSportswoman#Women In SportIRE. Photo: Julien Behal Photography

Winner of the Irish Times Sportswoman of the year, Amy Broadhurst the other winners and with Minister Catherine Martin at the Sportswoman Of The Year Awards. #ITSportswoman#Women In SportIRE. Photo: Julien Behal Photography

Boxer Amy Broadhurst, the first Irish female boxer to take gold at the World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games has been crowned The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year for 2022.

In what was an amazing year for sport, but particularly for Irish sportswomen, Broadhurst became only the second Irish fighter to land the three titles - Michael Conlan being the only other to achieve the feat. For good measure the 25-year-old Dundalk woman was named ‘Boxer of the Tournament’ at the Europeans.

Katie Taylor, Kellie Harrington and Conlan had been Ireland’s only amateur world champions until Broadhurst made it four with her victory over Algeria’s Imane Khelif in the light-welterweight final. The Dealgan Boxing Club fighter, who was making her fifth appearance in the World Championships, overcame her opponent’s five-inch height advantage to take gold on a unanimous points decision in Istanbul in May.

Having suffered her fair share of disappointments through her career, not least at the 2018 World Championships in India when she was controversially denied by the judges of victory in the quarterfinals over a local fighter, this was a magical moment for Broadhurst.

Teammate Lisa O’Rourke made it an historic double for Irish boxing following her into the ring and claiming gold in the 70Kg final.

Broadhurst won her second gold medal of the year in August at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, beating England’s Gemma Richardson by a unanimous decision in the lightweight final. In the process, Broadhurst, who is also affiliated to the St Bronagh’s club in Rostrevor, became the first female boxer to win a Commonwealth gold medal for Northern Ireland.

She secured her hattrick of golds at the European Championships at Budva in Montenegro when she defeated Mariia Bava of Ukraine, again on a unanimous decision.

Although she later played underage football for Dundalk FC and Louth Ladies, boxing was the sport which captured her heart from the start. At age five she followed her brothers along to Dealgan BC to be coached by her dad Tony and never looked back, winning a record 15 Irish titles by the age of 21.

Broadhurst is a close friend of Katie Taylor, and the Bray boxer invited her to Connecticut to spar with her in the run-up to Taylor’s fight against Amanda Serrano. Those couple of weeks clearly proved to be highly useful for both with Broadhurst claiming that she learnt a lot from Taylor who she described as ‘a big role model’ and ‘the best female boxer ever.’

While Broadhurst, who was recently named best light welter weight boxer in the world, will no doubt be looking to turn professional at some point, for now she says her eyes are firmly set on the Paris Olympics in 2024. In a recent interview she said; “That’s been my biggest goal in boxing. I feel very confident I will make the Olympic Games. It’s just deciding which weight category I will choose.”