Bouncing back from Covid has been a huge challenge for taxi drivers

Bouncing back from Covid-19 has been a huge challenge for the local Taxi industry, according to Kevin Faulkner, Chairman of the Drogheda Taxi Federation.

“The business is not really good at the moment – in any area of the country. But particularly in Drogheda, it isn’t very good because people are not going out as much as they used to, They might go to their local shops, but they don’t need a taxi.

“Taxi men are still struggling after Covid because when Covid broke, a lot of them went on to the PUP payment and that was only getting them a minimum of €203 a week. It’s out of necessity, a lot of the taxi drivers had to stay out of that line of work.

Working nights has become increasingly dangerous as taxi men are no longer just dealing with people drinking, with drugs becoming a major issue.

“This is very dangerous for taxi drivers because there’s a lot of people out there that want your money if you have any at all and they’ll go to any lengths to get it. Taxi men have been attacked and they maybe haven’t reported it and just carried on with business."

Kevin feels that regulation of the taxi sector has suffered following Covid-19, alleging that drivers who are not eligible to work in the Drogheda constituency are now operating here.

“The other thing that was quite prevalent during Covid was there was no policing of the taxi ranks by the taxi regulators. So things just went by the board regarding policing. Now you have taxis from outside our area, they drift in and cream off our streets at night-time. It’s non-compliance with the industry.

“The main problem we have at the moment is these roof signs, they’re supposed to have the county they work in, but you could see a Dublin taxi floating around Drogheda with just a D on the roof sign and he has no LH and he has no MH for working in Meath.

Kevin added that he has put the suggestion forward to the Minister for Transport and the Taxi Regulators Office for the recruitment of delegated members to police the Drogheda taxi ranks.

Along with the rest of the country, taxi drivers have been hit with huge increases in fuel prices, however with fare prices remaining the same, drivers are losing out on income.

“A lot of taxi drivers are bumping up the price. Now these would be rogue operators who are not operating their meters. They’re just running at a set price and that in itself is not good because you’re ripping off the public.”

Not seeing a future in the industry, a number of taxi drivers made the decision to leave. Kevin also noted that some have passed away without leaving their taxi licence to another driver in their will.

“Unfortunately the taxi regulator brought in this regulation that you cannot sell your licence on, but before you die you have to fill in a form to will your taxi licence to one of your relatives.

“Unfortunately these licences have been thrown in the bin because they’re no good anymore because the taxi regulator won’t buy them back. So that in itself, all over the country has left less of a supply of taxis and that doesn’t mean the taxis that are left will make more money. It just means they’ve less supply on the streets which is not good for night-time operators and the public who line taxi ranks in cities to try and get taxis.”

Taxi drivers have also been subject to rising insurance costs, increasing from €1500 to €3000 depending on the car.

Kevin added, “insurance has not gone down and that takes a huge lump of wages that the taxi man is trying to earn to make ends meet.

Changing times indicate changing traditions, and taxi drivers have that experienced this first hand. With the addition of apps such as Free Now and Uber, particular drivers are missing out on collections as there is a rota on the system.

“They operate by texting and they operate off the WIFI and the person nearest to the point is supposed to get the run, but that isn’t the way it happens and you have to give a percentage every time you get a run if you do join up with them.

“It’s not fair that those drivers can pick up outside our area and come in and pick up off the fare off the My Taxi app. Something is wrong in the industry and we’ve discussed it with the taxi regulator, but they don’t care if you take a horse and cart out there, as long as the public is picked up.