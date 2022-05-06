Louth

Bouncing back from Covid has been a huge challenge for taxi drivers

Special Feature: Drogheda Recovering from Covid

After struggling through the pandemic, taxi drivers are now faced with huge fuel costs. Expand

Niamh McGovern

Bouncing back from Covid-19 has been a huge challenge for the local Taxi industry, according to Kevin Faulkner, Chairman of the Drogheda Taxi Federation.

The business is not really good at the moment – in any area of the country. But particularly in Drogheda, it isn’t very good because people are not going out as much as they used to, They might go to their local shops, but they don’t need a taxi.

