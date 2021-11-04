Bord Pleanala overturn Council decision to grant development permission

An Bord Pleanála has overturned a decision of Louth County Council to grant permission for a housing development.

In deciding to refuse planning permission for eight houses at Rampark, Jenkinstown, the Board went against the recommendation of one if its Inspectors.

On 5 February last the local authority gave the go-ahead to Beacon Parks Developments Ltd. for eight detached dwellings, all of which were partially constructed, subject to 17 conditions.

That decision was appealed by William and Deirdre Elvin, Rampark, Jenkinstown, and by Philomena O’Connor, Rampark, Jenkinstown.

The Inspector’s report said the subject site, of 1.83ha, was in the village of Lordship, to the south of the R173 Dundalk-Greenore Road and accessed via a private laneway shared with other residential properties and a commercial property.

‘The site is currently in an unfinished state and is one of a number of unfinished estates in the village.

‘Permission was previously granted on the site in 2006 for residential development and to this point, foundations and concrete bases for the majority of houses have been provided.’

The grounds of Philomena O’Connor’s appeal included that the proposed houses would reduce light levels within her home and were too close to her home.

Also, the private laneway was not adequate to accommodate the development, and that additional traffic would lead to accidents.

William and Deirdre Elvin’s appeal stated that access to the R173 was dangerous, with poor visibility.

‘Foundations on the site are larger than was permitted under the previous permission. It is estimated that the foundations are approximately 40sqm larger than was permitted.’

Specific concerns were expressed regarding the impact of wastewater and surface water runoff from the development.

A response to the appeals was received from the applicant and from Louth County Council, the latter pointing out it has been Government policy to resolve and complete housing schemes ‘and the Planning Authority welcomes the completion of the development’.

The Inspector recommended that permission be granted, subject to 18 conditions.

However, the Board decided to refuse permission.

‘Having regard to the location of the proposed development within a Level 4 settlement under the Louth County Development Plan 2015-2021, and to the proposal for dwellings to be served by individual waste treatment systems, the Board was not satisfied that the proposed development would not give rise to a proliferation of wastewater treatment systems in the area and considered that the proposed development would pose an unacceptable risk of environmental pollution and be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.’