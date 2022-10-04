Bord Pleanala gives green light to independent living complex at Castle Road in Dundalk

A Bord Pleanala have given the go-ahead for the construction of an independent living complex of 59 departments for the elderly and the demolition of the Cash and Carry Warehouse at Castle Road.

In upholding the decision by Louth County Council to approve the development, subject to conditions, the board went against the recommendation of their own Inspector.

Louth County Council’s decision in August 2021 to grant planning permission to Independent Trustee Company Ltd, had been appealed by the County Louth Archaelogical and Historical Society, c/o Seamus Bellew, Stamanaran, Blackrock, and Lorraine Scully, c/o Downey Planning of 1 Westland Square, Dublin.

Developers Independent Trustee Company Ltd, also appealed Louth County Council’s decision to reduce the number of apartments by 19 and to require the submission of a revised floor plan which would leave out the sixth storey and omit seven apartments from the fifth storey.

In the order made on September 21st, the Board has granted planning permission with revised conditions for the development on a 0.6 hectare site, which is bound on the north by vacant land and the rear of buildings on Castle Road, by Realt na Mara primary school to the east, by the rear of houses on Mill Street to the south and by the rear of houses on Castle Road to the west.

The proposed development will comprise 59 apartments that would be solely used as an independent living residential development for the elderly. It will also include a community room, visitor meeting room, reception area, car parking spaces, bike parking spaces, and an outdoor communal area.

Among the conditions imposed, the Board that the details of a proposed covenant or legal agreement confirming that the development would remain owned and operated by an institutional entity for a minimum of 15 years and no individual units would be sold separately during that time.

In making the order, the Board said they shared the opinion of the planning authority that the proposed scheme, as revised at the further information stage, and with a further change in condition, would not detract from the character and visual amenities of the area, including the character of the St Mary’s conservation area and the Seatown Castle landmark.

The Board also held that further information received from the applicant had addressed issues raised by the Inspector and shared by the Board.