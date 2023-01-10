Boost for rural mobility in Louth as Lordship included in new Local Hackney pilot programme

Lordship is one of the areas included in the new Local Hackney pilot project launched by Transport Minister Eamonn Ryan

There’s good news for people living in Lordship who don’t have their own transport as the north Louth community is one of twenty-one areas included in a new pilot scheme to bring hackneys into rural areas.

The Local Hackney Pilot is a grant aided programme, which is designed to encourage new part-time local hackney services to operate in communities which could not support a full time taxi or hackney operation.

All drivers will be licenced, insured and Garda vetted and will be able to pick people up from their doors to drop them to where they want to go, providing that essential “last mile” connection for people living in more isolated and rural areas

The local hackney, which will operate on a pre-booked basis, may only pick up passengers within a designated area of 7 to 10km from a chosen point, normally the residence of the licenced driver. The drop off point has no restrictions, meaning that trips to healthcare facilities and transport hubs further afield will be covered.

Each successful applicant for the local hackney licence may be granted €6,000 as a subsidy to ordinary fares income, to run the service. This grant is designed to contribute towards the fixed costs associated with providing this service. It is payable by NTA over one year, in equal monthly instalments, where the service provider can show that the services are being used and the local hackney service is of benefit to the community.

This special limited local licence is designed to ensure that existing taxi or hackney services already operating and providing appropriate service in any area are not displaced.

“One of our key priorities in transport is to improve connectivity across rural Ireland in particular, not just in towns, but in the areas around those towns where so many people live and farm,” Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, said at the launch. “This pilot responds to the reality of rural life in Ireland, in a creative and local-based way, connecting people from their doors to local towns, healthcare centres, the post-offices, or onto other transport stops and hubs.”

Applications to take part in the Pilot Programme can be made at localhackney.ie. The final acceptance date for applications for this pilot scheme is February 28 2023