Booking essential for two amazing free gigs in Droichead

Collaboration Long Woman's Grave will play a free gig in the Droichead on May 28th.

Drogheda singer/songwriter Sean Matthews will perform at the free gig on May 27th.

Three amazing artists – two of them from our very own town - will appear free in the Droichead Arts Centre on May 27th and 28th, but booking is still essential.

Greenshine, Seán Mathews and Long Woman’s Grave will all perform in the Stockwell Street venue as part of the Local Live Performance Scheme this May and June.

On Friday May 27th at 8pm, SOLO, curated by SJ McArdle, returns for its second May performance, presented as part of this Live Performance scheme. Cork-based family trio Greenshine will appear

with Drogheda’s beloved bard Seán Mathews in a masterful evening of song and storytelling.

Greenshine is a family trio comprising Noel Shine, Mary Greene and their daughter Ellie. Their material straddles the boundaries of contemporary, folk and roots and includes many self-penned songs. Their fast picking and close harmonies are a treat to the ear. The band is known for striking family harmonies and excellent musicianship.

Drogheda native Seán Mathews is a blend of the Folk Traditionalist, the Eclectic and the Demonstrator. He can polarise and galvanise. All while holding the fort in his hometown of Drogheda. Seán welcomed two baby girls into the world during the first Lockdown of 2020. It was during this time he wrote the final tracks on his upcoming second album, Welcome to Ballsgrove. Welcome to Ballsgrove will charge down the neighbourhood, take you away from there for a while and then slip you back there feeling good about the journey.

Long Woman’s Grave appear the following night, May 28th at 8pm.

This is a brand new collaboration between three well-loved names in Irish Traditional Music – Nuala Kennedy (The Alt, Orialla: vocals, flute), SJ McArdle (exKern: vocals, guitar, mandolin) and Trevor Hutchinson (Lúnasa, ex-The Waterboys: bass).

The trio’s repertoire reflects both their deep grounding in the tradition and a questing love of the urban and rural music of Nuala and SJ’s home county of Louth, blending traditional song with new

original compositions. LWG’s first single, “High Germany”, was recorded entirely during lockdown at all three members’ homes in Ennis, Drogheda and Dublin. It was an immediate hit with folk

presenters on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Scotland, RTÉ Radio 1 and Radio na Gaeltachta among others. A new single is due for release shortly.

Watch out for two further dates in June, where they might even go outdoors! Free, but booking essential.

See www.droichead.com for info and booking.