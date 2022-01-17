Book of condolence for Ashling Murphy opens at Oriel Centre

A Book of Condolence for the family and friends of Ashling Murphy has at the Oriel Centre Dundalk Gaol, until the end of the week.

It will be available for members of the public to sign and to express sympathy to the family of the 23 year-old teacher murdered in Tullamore last week, from 9.30am to 8.30pm on Tuesday and Wednesday and from 9.30am to 5pm on Thursday and Friday.

Ashling was a talented fiddle player and teacher who was well known in traditional music circles across the county.

“We were privileged to host Ashling here at the Oriel Centre in Oct 2017 when she performed and toured with 'Macalla na hÉireann' Comhaltas tour of Ireland alongside local fiddle player Tadhg Mulligan,” said a spokesperson for the Centre, describing Ashling as “A gentle soul, a sweet musician, a wonderful performer and tradition bearer, a dedicated teacher of the traditional arts.”