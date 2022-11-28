Book by Louth scientist long-listed for major award

A book by the Dundalk scientist and Laurie Winkless has been long-listed for a prestigious prize for science writing, the AAAS/Subaru Prize for Excellence in Science Books

Laurie’s book ‘Sticky: the Secret Science of Surfaces’ has made it to the long list in the category for young adult books.

Sharing the news on her website, Laurie, who is now based in New Zealand said: "To be frank, seeing my book on this list, surrounded by brilliant titles and writers, is a bit discombobulating. You all know that writing it was a labour of love - truly the hardest project I've ever done. For the longest time, I feared that even if I managed to finish it, no-one would want to read it!

"I could never have imagined it being longlisted for a prize this prestigious. I continue to be amazed and surprised by the reception my wee book-baby is getting. Thank you to everyone who has bought a copy.”

“Sticky” was published in 2021and is Laurie’s second book. Her first ‘Science and the City:The Mechanics behind the Metropolis’ was published in 2016.

Laurie grew up in St Malachy’s Villas and attended The Marist before graduating from Trinity College Dublin with BSc in Physics with Astrophysics. She then did her Masters in University College London.

She has been living in Wellington, New Zealand with her husband Richard for the past six years. She works as a science communicator, providing training and mentoring in public speaking for scientists as well as a freelance science journalist.