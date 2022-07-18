Boil notice issued for Dunleer estate

Householders in a Dunleer estate have been warned not to drink the tap water without boiling it due to low chlorine levels in the treated water.

The boil notice issued by Irish Water applies to the Woodlands estate and affects to consumers in house numbers 22 to 103 inclusive, affecting 278 residents.

Experts from Irish Water and Louth County Council are assessing the situation with a view to having the notice lifted as quickly and safely as possible. In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

John Leamy, Irish Water, has acknowledged the impact this notice will have on the community and apologised for the inconvenience to customers: “We are working very closely with Louth County Council to restore drinking water quality for all impacted customers. We will monitor the supply over the coming days and will seek to lift the notice in consultation with the HSE as quickly as it is safe to do so.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will be contacted directly about this notice. Anyone who has concerns can contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278 or log onto the water supply and service section of water.ie for information.

Water should be boiled before drinking it, preparing salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating and brushing teeth. People are also being told to discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges and to make ice from cooled boiled water.

Householders are also advised to boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled.

Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.