Boil notice in place in Louth affecting over 8,000 customers

Over 8,000 households and businesses in Ardee, Co Louth have been warned not to drink the water due to an issue with the chlorination in the water treatment plant.

Uisce Éireann have issued a boil notice for around 8,064 customers supplied by the Ardee Water Supply Zone.

"This is due to operational issues which has impacted chlorination at the water treatment plant,” said a spokesperson for Iris and follows consultation with the the Health Service Executive (HSE), Uisce Éireann and Louth County Council.

All customers supplied by Ardee Water Supply Zone are impacted and must boil their water before drinking.

“Public health is Uisce Éireann’s number one priority and we would like to assure customers that the notice has been put in place to protect public health. We would like to assure customers that we are working to lift the notice as quickly as possible.” said Michael Cunniff.

“Uisce Éireann’s primary focus is and always will be the protection of public health. Drinking water experts from Uisce Éireann and Louth County Council are working, in consultation with the HSE, to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil and cool their water before use until further notice.”

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting the Water Quality section of www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann’s customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278. A map of the area is available to view on the supply and service section of water.ie.