Boardwalks at beaches

Cllr Declan Power questioned if it would be possible to introduce the structures on beaches.

Mark Johnson, Senior Engineer for Louth County Council has confirmed the council are investigating appropriate screenings for a possible board walk at Clogherhead Beach.

He said he hoped that the council could ensure some boardwalks on the beaches for those with disabilities and those with buggies to permit them access to the sand.

Mr Johnson said the Council have acquired funds to explore this project through the Blue Flag Beaches project.

If screenings indicate a boardwalk is not feasible they will revert to examining a viewing gallery.