Blue Flag glory for Louth’s stunning beaches

It was another ‘Blue Flag’ day for Louth as three stunning local beaches retained their international coastal awards.

Shelling Hill.Templetown beach in north Louth, along with Port, Lurganboy and Clogherhead beaches all retained their Blue Flag status.

The three Louth awards were among a record 95 beaches across the country to be given Blue Flag status for 2022.

The Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised eco-labels. Originating in France in 1985 it was launched as an International programme as part of the "European Year of the Environment in 1987. In 1988, the first year sites were awarded outside of France 19 beaches and 2 marinas received the Blue Flag in Ireland. 2022 is the 35th year that beaches and marinas have been awarded here in Ireland and the 95 beaches and marinas being awarded is the highest annual total to date.

The programme aims to raise environmental awareness and promote sound environmental management of beaches, marinas and eco-tourism boats around the world. The 85 Irish beaches that have achieved this accolade must adhere to specific criteria related to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and site management.

Speaking at the awards ceremony Minister of State for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan said: "This year celebrates 35 years of the Blue Flag as an international programme and during that time the Blue Flag has become an internationally recognised symbol of high standards in water quality, environmental management, environmental education and safety. I am pleased to be presenting 95 blue flags and 62 green coast awards and want to commend the great efforts made by local authorities, An Taisce, coastal communities and volunteers for their work around the country.