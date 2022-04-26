Blooming marvellous May Day event at Dan Kelly’s orchards

It’s that time of the year when the apple and cherry blossoms are in full bloom around the town, and once again you can enjoy the splendid sight of 80 acres of apple orchard blossoming this May Bank Holiday.

After two years online, why not join in the tour of Boyne Grove Fruit Farm in Drogheda, Co. Louth, home of Dan Kelly’s Cider, this May Bank Holiday Weekend on Saturday, 30th April and Sunday, 1st May for their 9th Annual Apple Blossom Walk.

This year’s event is extra special as it marks 60 years since our family took ownership of the orchard in 1962, and this bank holiday, you will be able to walk through the orchard that will be in full blossom, listen to informative talks, find out the importance of bees and sample different products and more,” explains owner Olan McNeece. “All of this in aid of SOSAD Ireland, Drogheda Homeless Aid and the Red Cross for the Ukraine crisis response.”

As with previous years, the Apple Blossom Walk is part of the Boyne Valley Food Series, and this year’s event will also be supported by the Great Northern Larder who will be supplying a range of hot foods over the weekend.

Admission is between 12pm and 5pm and entry to the event is via the farm gate on the Marsh Road, opposite McManus-Tyres. Admissions is €5 with all proceeds going to the Drogheda Homeless Aid, the local SOSAD Organisation and the Red Cross for the Ukraine crisis response - Kids and pets go free.

“Seeing our orchard in full bloom is such a special time of year, and we’re delighted to be able to share it at this time of year through our event with food and nature lovers alike whilst celebrating our 60th anniversary,” adds Olan. “It’s such a fun weekend and we love showing people how we make our ciders, telling them the history of the farm and seeing them enjoy the walk around the orchard".