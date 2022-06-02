Bloomin’ marvellous! Andrew scoops gold for best large garden

We did it!! Andrew Dunne from Clogherhead celebrates after winning gold for his garden 'Hit Pause' at Bloom 2022.

As thousands of people flocked into Phoenix Park in Dublin for the first day of Bord Bia Bloom festival on Thursday June 2nd, there were once again celebrations for Andrew Christopher Dunne from Clogherhead who scooped the award for overall large show garden for his creation ‘Hit Pause’. As he was also awarded best large garden, this brings Andrew’s overall gold medal haul to four in the past few years.

“Hit Pause is inspired by an appreciation for our gardens and outdoor spaces, which many of us discovered during the past two years,” says Andrew. “As we were forced to hit pause on our lives, it awakened a creativity within us and a passion for all things outdoors. This garden hopes to encourage this new-found enthusiasm by demonstrating some of the key principles of good design which can be employed in any space.”

Also from Louth, in the AOIFA Floral Art Competition, Candy Holten from Ardee received a Silver Gilt medal for her work ‘Another World’.

The judging panels for Bord Bia Bloom 2022 included 15 Irish and international horticultural experts, who today announced 78 awards for show garden designers, nurseries, floral artists, botanical art and amateur garden designers including 22 Gold, 17 Silver Gilt, 17 Silver, 13 Bronze and 9 certificates of commendation.

“As Bord Bia Bloom returns as an in-person event for the first time in three years, we are hugely encouraged by the calibre of new horticultural talent emerging alongside some of our incredibly creative and experienced show garden designers,” said Mike Neary, Director of Horticulture, Bord Bia. “The judges were hugely impressed by the attention to detail, quality of planting and sense of atmosphere created in this year’s displays”.

Bord Bia Bloom continues in the Phoenix Park until Monday June 6th. The festival is set to attract over 100,000 visitors this year and features 19 show gardens, 9 postcard gardens, over 80 Irish food and drink producers, 18 plant nurseries, 25 live cookery demonstrations with some of Ireland’s best-known chefs and some 130 retailers, all within a 70-acre site.

To stay up to date with #BordBiaBloom2022 news, sign up to the Bloom Ezine at bordbiabloom.com and follow us on social media – @BordBiaBloom on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.