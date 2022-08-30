When you meet Slane man Tom King, sparks fly, and it’s not just his booming voice and big personality!

What started as a hobby a few years ago developed during the pandemic into a full-time job, and the Meath native now fashions spectacular artwork and Celtic jewellery out of steel from his blacksmith’s forge in Bohermeen near Navan.

For the man who has swapped a suit and briefcase in the city for a sheepskin cloak and anvil in the heart of the Boyne Valley, are there any regrets?

“Not in the slightest,’ he bellows, his hearty chuckle emanating from beneath a very impressive beard. “In fact, it’s the best thing that has happened to me, and it took a global pandemic for me to make the leap.”

Tom is a trained engineer, who has worked on a variety of projects across Ireland, Canada and the US.

He had dabbled in making small items of jewellery, but it wasn’t until he had spare time forced upon him, that he taught himself the ancient art of blacksmithing, and the rest is history.

‘When the pandemic struck, like many, I got the call from HR to stay at home, and that’s when I seized the opportunity to spend some extra time making my jewellery, and working on some bigger designs I had in my mind,’ explains Tom. “Days turned to weeks turned to months, and I soon realised that I was gifted with a natural artistic talent, and this could go somewhere.”

Tom says he was the typical engineer, clean-shaven, wearing the suit, but his persona is now that of An Gobha (The Blacksmith), and to see him in action in his primitive, but homely, forge is a thing of beauty.

His passion for his craft is evident in every swing of his mighty hammer, and as it crashes into the anvil, sending shards of white-hot sparks from its surface, shaping the glowing metal, you are transported to ancient times when the blacksmith was a man revered in the community.

“Blacksmiths were a vital part of the community in medieval or ancient Celtic times, often setting up shop in a place of importance in the heart of the village,” explains Tom. “They would make not just weapons but nails, furniture, locks, horseshoes, and armour, as well as decorative pendants and other jewellery similar to what I make now”.

Of course, it helps not to be living in a one-bedroomed apartment when you need a blacksmith’s forge!

You can find Tom on the Slighe Assail (the smooth road) near Bohermeen, one of the ancient arteries to the sacred Hill of Tara, Co Meath.

He works on what used to be his father’s farm, and his grandfather’s before him.

“Queen Medb herself could have travelled this very road, as it is one of the five main road of Ireland that led to Tara,” says Tom, his eyes sparkling in the glow of the crucible.

Tom has big plans beyond the stunning artwork, handcrafted bowls and beautiful pendants – including weaponry - and hopes more people can enjoy the whole experience of visiting An Gobha.

He is already entertaining small tour groups from all over the world, who can have a hands-on encounter with the ancient world of Celtic blacksmithery.

“They’re coming here from Italy, America, England and I meet my guests before they even get off the bus, in the full gear, and shaking their hand welcoming them to the Forge of the Smooth Road,” he says, in the tones that could sell sand to an Arab. “ I know I am a diamond in the rough at the moment, but I make them feel at home, and give them a real flavor of what life was like round the time of the Tuath de Danann, and they even get a go on the anvil if they choose, helping to make one of swan pendants, which of course they get to take home.”

Another flavour they can sample is that of a freshly cooked Banquet Burger, hot off the traditional brazier, and washed down by a goblet of wine, resplendent on Lugh’s Throne at the Grand Oak Table.

“It’s rough and ready, but meets all the health and safety standards, and the international guests love it,” he laughs. ‘I have plans to expand and be able to park tour buses, but the woman from Failte Ireland pleaded with me not to lose the bramble feel!”

Tom is married to Nicola – a public health nurse in Drogheda - and they have two children Sarah (10) and John (9), and is clearly talking to all the right people to make his further dreams a reality, becoming a regular at Viking events, Celtic fairs and the recent Uisneach Festival in Co Westmeath.

“Meath Partnership reached out and sent an invitation for the creatives of Meath to meet at the Trim Castle Hotel a few weeks ago, and there were about 70 or 80 artists and sole traders there,” he explains. “So what did I do, but bring my tunic, bring my wool shawl, and when I walked into the hotel like William Wallace, the ladies at reception lit up, and when I stayed in character in the hall, it went down very well with everyone.”

Tom’s work is available exclusively on Instagram and Anthony Murphy’s website Mythical Ireland for now, and his large pieces are very popular with the US market, with his pendants very popular at home and abroad.

‘But I hope to make everything much more available, and the Meath Partnership people asked me to make a wish list and they said they will try to help with funding,” he says. “Anthony has been really great to me, and I sell his books here too.

“I have such big plans – shepherds huts to stay in, a little shop for my artwork – and I have to tell you, I could never go back to working for someone else now I am sailing my own ship.”

Instagram @tomking001 and www.mythicalireland.com