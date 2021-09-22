Blackrock’s growing status has been hard won

It doesn’t take an Irish Times competition to reveal to residents of Blackrock that they are living in one of the top 20 places in the country to reside.

Hopefully when the judging panel announces the overall winner on September 25th Blackrock will be in the running, not that overall victory would be welcomed by all since the village has been overrun at times during a very busy summer, with parking especially at the premium on peak occasions.

However, the recognition that Blackrock is receiving not just locally but now on a national stage, is well deserved for lots of people, the owners or business premises, and the hard working Tidy Towns committee have put a lot of work into maintaining and enhancing public areas and amenities.

In conjunction with the news of the Irish Times competition comes a call from a local councillor for a risk assessment to be carried out on Blackrock beach and a warden to be employed to make the area safer.

That may seem a little unnecessary especially to the many who ventured into the sea this summer off Blackrock beach only to find that they had to walk a considerable distance from shore to cover their waist.

Nonetheless there have been incidents in the past, and sadly deaths, when the victims, including children, were stranded by the in-coming tide.

Sufficient warning signs are essential to warn people of this risk, for while it is ease to be fooled by the shallow water close to the seashore, experience has taught us all that you can never take the sea for granted.