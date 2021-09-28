Blackrock’s delights feature in second volume of best-selling book

Images from Louth feature in the follow-up to John Breslin and Sarah-Anne Buckley’s bestseller ‘Old Ireland in Colour’ which was a winner in the 2020 An Post Book of the Year competition.

This second volume is set to enchant readers once again as they have scoured photographic archives to discover captivating images which are then given a new lease of life thanks their unique blend of cutting-edge technology, historical research and expert colourisation.

Old Ireland in Colour 2, like the original book, gives a fascinating insight into of life in Ireland throughout the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, covering everything from life on the farm to rebellion.

The book features over 150 wonderful photos accompanied with informative captions which lets the reader learn more about our rich history.

All thirty-two counties are covered, and Louth is represented by two beautiful photographs from Blackrock.

One is a delightful image which captures a mother and child enjoying a day out at the beach on the edge of Dundalk Bay.

The photo was taken by Harry Tempest, who had followed his father William into the family’s printing business. It shows Jane Emily Tempest and her son Trevor filling a bag of sand on the beach.

What’s particularly striking for today’s viewer, is their attire, which shows Jane clad from head to toe in a dark dress and hat, while Trevor is wearing a sailor suit. Trevor later served as a lieutenant in the First World War.

The photo was taken in 1904, by which time Blackrock was established as a favourite location for holiday makers seeking the sea air.

According to the book “ Blackrock Beach, with its promenade and beautiful surrounding areas, has been a popular seaside resort since Victorian times. It had developed as a fishing village in the early 1800s. By 1845, visitors were complaining about a lack of accommodation, so Thomas Fortescue, the local landlord, had a wall along the main beach and several hotels built.”

Another image is of Caseys Bazaar and dates back to early years of 20th century.

"The term bazaar is a Persian one meaning an enclosed market, often with different stalls selling eclectic or exotic fair,” note the authors. “Here, we can see a range of products and produce on offer – from penny periodicals to wine, fruit, vegetables, bric-a-brac, toys and signage – a range of treasures! Today, the bazaar is a fruit and vegetable shop.”

Old Ireland in Colour 2 celebrates more of the rich history of Ireland and the Irish from all walks of life, and sees all thirty-two counties represented. With over 150 superb images, once again accompanied by insightful captions, the book is the perfect encapsulation of life in Ireland throughout the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

The book has its origins in in 2019 when John Breslin, a Professor at NUI Galway, developed an interest in the digital colouring and restoration of old photographs. He first started to colourise old family photographs of his grandparents from Fanore in Co Clare and the Glenties in Co Donegal, before sourcing other old images.

The digital process he uses employs artificial intelligence technology to bring these old photographs to life far more vividly than the old art of hand-painting and he carries out a lot of research to ensure that he has selected the correct colours.

John began posting the images on social media and soon amassed thousands of followers which led to Irish publishing house Merrion Press offering him a book deal.

It saw him working with Sarah-Anne Buckley, a lecturer in History at NUI Galway and President of the Women’s History Association of Ireland, whose research into the stories behind the images make the book so interesting.

The result was Old Ireland in Colour which was one of the most popular books published in 2020, winning the Best Irish-Published Book of the Year, An Post Irish Book Awards, 2020.

Old Ireland in Colour 2 is an attractive hardback which will no doubt be another best-seller and welcome gift under the Christmas Tree.