Blackrock to host final stage of Rás Tailteann

Riders Sean Lenehan, Meath Spin 11 Chain Reaction and Kevin Leech of Louth Jons SCME Dimplex with Ger Campbell race director, Denis Devin two-time stage winner and yellow jersey holder and Noel Clarke , Rás official and eight-time stage winner. Photo: Lorraine O’Sullivan

Dundalk will finally get to host the final stage of Rás Tailteann this summer after race organisers confirmed the five-day international event will finish on the Main Street in Blackrock.

There was great excitement in local cycling circles when the race finale was moved from its traditional home in Skerries to Blackrock for the 2020 event, but those plans were scuppered by Covid-19, and 12 months later organisers were also forced to cancel the 2021 event.

With the exception of one change to the starting point for stage 32, the route remains largely the same as the 2020 version, providing a significant to the local tourism and hospitality sector in Blackrock and surrounding areas.

The final stage takes riders through Trim, Navan and Slane en route to Blackrock after 96km of racing. They will then go on to take in four laps of a technical finishing circuit of just under 10km in length. This will be a stage for spectators, where they will get to witness multiple times, the exciting final hours racing.

The final stage commemorates the memory of a well-known rider from the area, Noel McGuill. Noel’s life was tragically lost in 1972, and the organising committee feel that it is only appropriate that Noel’s contribution and participation in the Rás is acknowledged and remembered with the final stage honours being dedicated to his memory.

Race director Ger Campbell said: We are thrilled to be in a position to announce details of our event for 2022. After a difficult four-year absence, it is fantastic to look forward to this magnificent race returning to the highways and byways of Ireland.”

The 67th edition of the race will again travel clockwise around Ireland with stage finishes in Horse and Jockey, Castleisland, Lisdoonvarna, Kilbeggan, before starting the final stage from Kinnegad to Blackrock. Riders will cover 756km with eight categorised climbs which will act as a platform for attacking riders to battle it out for the coveted Rás yellow jersey.