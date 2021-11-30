Blackrock tattoo artist Jay Nevin set to make his mark with new studio

Blackrock tattoo artist Jay Nevin is hoping to make his mark as he opened the doors of his studio, Blxkrock Tattoo, on Main Street, Blackrock recently.

This is sees him fulfilling a long-long held dream of launching his own studio, having worked at home and abroad.

The artist has been building a name for himself around the Dundalk area for the last four years and judging by the reaction to his new business, it looks like this will be a success.

“It’s been a lot of hard work getting the studio to where it is. I’m really proud of these four walls, and I hope the town loved it as much as I do… this place is my baby.” says Jay of his premises, which is located above The Bayview.

He is already booked up with appointments until April, and has recruited an apprentice to meet the demand.

Jay has a developed his own distinctive tattoo style, taking inspiration from fine line artists around the world, and creating beautifully intricate works of body art.

The tattooist hopes to share his appreciation for the craft globally by bringing international artists to his studio for guest spots.

“There’s no other tattoo experience like it in the North-East. I want to build a community of artists and art lovers, with a safe space to share ideas and have a good time. Getting a tattoo can be scary but it can be a lot of fun too. You form a permanent connection with the person you’re tattooing…no pun intended”

Blxckrock Tattoo will be open to the public, offering commissioned tattoo pieces, unique merchandise, and tattoo care equipment.