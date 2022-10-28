Blackrock retains title of Louth’s Tidiest Town at national Tidy Towns Awards 2022

Blackrock has retained its title as as Louth’s Tidiest Town, beating Dundalk into the runner's up Very Highly Commended Spot, and Drogheda into third place with a Highly Commended Award.

The county's medal winners are Blackrock, Dundalk and Drogheda who all retained their coveted gold medals.

There was disappointment for Ardee as the Deeside town dropped to a silver metal. Knockbridge, Tallanstown, Dromiskin and Carlingford retained their bronze medals, with Tallanstown also winning an endeavour award.

The results were announced at the RDS this morning at a ceremony live-streamed on Facebook.

The Louth Tidy Towns Together group and members of the eight winning Tidy Towns groups travelled to the ceremony and were delighted that their hard-work was recognised.

Blackrock's enormous efforts were rewarded as they improved their results by an impressive seven marks to get a total of 360.

"It was an absolute pleasure to visit Blackrock and to experience first hand the excellent improvements and initiatives undertaken by the Tidy Towns Committee and the many volunteers who support them resulting in the great town Blackrock has become,” the adjudicator commented after the first round of judging.

It was noted that the village has “a committee of 10 people with a further 30+ volunteers are obviously very hard working and dedicated and it shows”.

There was high praise for the many initiatives undertaken in the community including Blackrock Park, the colourful shopfront and the absence of litter despite the many visitors, as well as the sustainability and environmental projects.

Runners-up Dundalk improved by a whopping ten marks to give a total of 353, just pipping Drogheda by one mark.

Even though it the rain teemed down in Dundalk on adjudication day, the adjudicator reported that “this did not take away from the impressive array of architectural buildings and the high quality presentation of the public spaces. As it is Year 3 of the facades project, it is clear to see the amazing effect the restoration and painting of the facades has on the town. The colour palette is pleasing and very much in keeping with the style of architecture. In general the facades of the buildings were exceptionally well presented.”

The parklets were in good condition with excellent planting schemes throughout and the Ramparts project has clearly made a huge difference to the overall presentation of the area.

Regarding the town's built heritage, the report states that “In general the buildings were all in good order and presented well. There are too many to mention all but particularly noted were Swift Alterations, Brendan Marmion Decorating Centre, Catherine Allison Solicitors, The Townhouse, The Food House, McKeowns and Ruby’s to name a few. The Back Alley of the Market Bar deserves credit for its innovative space saving and artistic treatment of what could otherwise be dead space.”

The work being done by the Tidy Towns volunteers to keep the town litter-free was also praised.

“Apart from some isolated areas, Dundalk was very clean and litter free on adjudication day. It is clear that your efforts as a team and with the help of your volunteers, local community and businesses, is paying dividends so well done.”

The colourful bring-banks were also highlighted as was the work being done with the pollinator project.

In conclusion, the adjudicator said that “Despite the very wet weather, the visit to Dundalk was most enjoyable and it was a pleasure to see the huge improvements that have been and continue to be made to the town. Well done, keep up the good work.”

Drogheda’s performance has improved by a ten marks, giving a total of 352.

The town’s Urban Art Trail was commended commended as “a great example of what can be achieved with the collaboration of a number of parties, namely Louth County Council and Droichead Arts Centre,” while the Ninja Knitting toppers were described as “fun and a nice surprise when one came across them.”

The adjudicator took the view that “the main core of the town looked well on adjudication day. The town centre has some lovely historical buildings that are well maintained although there are some buildings whose upper floors could do with upgrading and old planters that could be removed”

It was also noted that “traffic poles, parking signs and signposts were particularly grubby, Christmas decorations as well as St Patrick’s Day decorations were still on display. The buildings at the junctions of Patrick’s St and George’s St could be greatly improved at this important junction.

The Historic Street Sign Project in the five year plan does mention that a project to paint, clean or replace general street signs has been agreed with Louth County Council and it is hoped that this will include all traffics signs as well.

The full reports can be read HERE.