Blackrock pupils brave the winter chill for Simon Community ‘sleepout’

St Francis National School pupils braved the winter chill for a sponsored ‘Sleepout’ in aid of Dundalk Simon Community.

Children from two 4th classes, Spideoga and Smólaigh, at St Francis NS Blackrock were thrilled to raise €3,000 from the event which they recently presented to the charity.

Deputy principal and class teacher Elaine O’Rourke explained that the fundraiser held a special significance for the young students who had been looking at the impact of homelessness during class.

“Having studied the topic of homelessness, and from an informative visit from Yvonne and Laura from Dundalk Simon Community, the children learned about the different types of homelessness, it’s impact and how it is a huge problem across Ireland and in our own community."

“The children particularly focused on the person behind the homeless person and how it could happen to any one of us. They learned about the supports available and the wonderful and life-changing work charity organisations such as he Dundalk Simon Community provide and how we can support them.”

She added: “The children did themselves and their school proud by challenging themselves to experience what it is like to sleep rough in order to raise awareness on the topic of homelessness and to raise vital funds for Dundalk Simon Community. Before settling down outside for the night, the children investigated where would be the best place to sleep, the most suitable and accessible materials to create shelters from and how to optimise these materials in order to keep as warm, dry and comfortable as possible.”

Ms. O'Rourke said, "It was a fun and positive learning experience that the children took on with reverence and an understanding of all we have to be thankful for. We are aware that we, as a society, cannot ignore the problem of homelessness. We acknowledge how our contribution, however small, can help make change for the better."

In total, 30 children took part and those unable to attend the sleepout at the school participated from home instead, by giving up their comfortable bed and sleeping on the floor. They were supervised by the class teachers, Elaine O'Rourke and Kristian Magill, and the school principal, Oreena Lawless.

Mrs O'Rourke went on to thank Yvonne and Laura from The Dundalk Simon Community for coming in to speak with the children. "The information they presented and sharing of your experiences added reality and greater depth to our study on Homelessness."

She also acknowledged the support of the Dundalk Lions Club, along with the parents and the St. Francis NS Board of Management for supporting the fundraiser and allowing them to use the school premises and facilities. Finally, a special thank you was given to School Principal, Oreena Lawless joining the pupils and teachers for the overnight sleep out..