Birches carers support group resumes in-person meetings for first time since pandemic

Discovering that a loved one has dementia is a huge shock for families who find themselves facing into an unknown future. Help, however, is on hand from The North Louth Branch of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland who run a carers support group at The Birches, in Dundalk.

The support group actually pre-dates the opening of the centre, which provides day services for people with Alzheimer’s, said nurse manager Olive Joyce,

"It’s long been part of what we offer and while the Day Care Centre and Care at Home which came out of the pandemic, looks after the person with dementia, the support group is for carers.”

Although the group held virtual meetings during lockdown, they have just returned to having in-person meetings, holding their first meeting since 2020 last week.

"The family support group meets once a month and gives time out for the carer or other family members, be it spouse, son, daughter, siblings or partners,” explained Olive. “For that two hours, it’s about them, about how they are doing. Every other conversation is about how the person with dementia is doing, but this is about them.”

Olive has been involved with the group for over twenty years and knows how important it is for the well-being of the person doing the caring.

"This support group has been available and walked with people on that journey. It’s peer support. Everyone in the group knows what it’s like to be caring for someone with dementia, while it’s a different story in the outside world.”

The group meets on the last Thursday of the month, providing a safe and confidential space for carers to share their experiences.

"They can come and chat, can have a cup of tea and listen, and takes away the sense of isolation.”

Caring for someone with dementia is “a very lonely road, very isolating,” said Olive, quoting the words she often hears in the group.

"Everyone in the group is going through the same thing, it’s proactive and they can help one and other.”

The most difficult thing for both carers and their relatives is acknowledging a dementia diagnosis, she says.

“There’s a huge amount of fear around it and the hardest thing can be coming to The Birches for the first time.”

“There are a lot of dementia services in county and a lot of support for people, all the way through. It’s how to access the services that can be difficult for people but we can help them as we’re doing it on a day to day basis.”

"There is no need to be fearful, no more than for the person attending any other service for treatment. Things may have changed, the reality is different for the individual and for family members. We will acknowledge that, and if something is not working, we will try to help.”

Caring can be “a very isolating role for the person witnessing their loved one with dementia. It’s like water on a stone – it’s the constant wearing down that you’re even aware of it. “

There is, she said, an awful of information with the group that can make that journey easer for others.

It’s very important for carers to look after their own health and well-being, says Olive.

"The stats are frightening. 68pc of carers develop serious health issues and if the carer goes down, everything goes down.”

She is delighted that the support group has now resumed in-person meetings, so that carers can enjoy real inter-action with people who going through the same experience as they are.

While the other services opened as restrictions eased, she said they waiting until COVID-19 infection rates had gone down so that carers would feel comfortable about meeting up again.

"We’ve got a good big room for our meetings and we just ask people to contact us in advance and follow the COVID-19 protocols and obviously not attend if they have any symptoms.”

"People can come to the group whenever they want – there’s no obligation to come every week. They can have a cup of tea and a chat or they can just sit back and listen. It’s an opportunity for them to have time for themselves in their own space.”

The group also holds mindfulness sessions and social outings.

"We have all ages attending and the person they are caring for doesn’t have to be attending our services – this is open to anyone.”

The North Louth Branch of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland carers support group meets in The Birches on the last Thursday of the month and anyone who would like to attend should contact Olive in advance at 042 9351388 or 085 872 8667.