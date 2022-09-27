Billy Joel Tribute night in TLT Drogheda not to be missed

Brothers Ged and Steve Milne with David Leddy, were all involved in the last Billy Joel tribute night, with the next one on Friday October 21st.

Back by popular demand and for one night only, the hugely popular Billy Joel ‘Pianoman’ show returns to the TLT on Friday October 21st at 8pm, with tickets priced €25 available now from https://thetlt.ticketsolve.com/.

Uptown Girl, New York State of Mind, Just the Way You Are, Scenes from an Italian Restaurant....the hits of Billy Joel are timeless, and as he celebrates 50 years in the entertainment business, you can hear all his classics with a stellar line up of local musicians.

Last April’s show in the TLT proved a huge hit, so once more David Leddy, Johnny Crean, Vivienne McKeown, Marty McDermott, Niall Gregory, Baz Leahy, Ciaran Mitchell and Jimmy ‘The Saint’ Brennan, are joined onstage by ‘Pianoman’ Steve Milne, and his vocalist brother Ged, to reprise the special show first staged in 2001.

"For me, music is about connecting people, and in April, as we all came out of the shadow of COVID, it seemed the perfect time to get the band back together….literally,” laughs Steve, who has been musical director for Daniel O’Donnell and Mary Duff for decades.

"As a keyboard and piano player, Billy Joel has always been a favourite artist of mine, and the last concert in 2001 and in April were huge successes, showcasing the best of local talent, so by popular demand, we are back again.”

This is bound to be a sold-out show, so hurry to get a great spot for this top-tapping night, which will have you rocking in your seat, or in the aisles!

