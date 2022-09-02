Bikers ride out to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Members of Blue Daos MC with staff from Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital as they did their bikers ride out for premature babies.

At the bikers ride out for premature babies were Paddy Oâ€™Dwyer, Jackie and Mark Oâ€™Shaugnessey, Caroline McCall and Grainne Milne from Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital with David Heading and Pat Carolan.

Members of Blue Daos MC with staff from Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital as they did their bikers ride out for premature babies.

Charlotte Hanratty and Grainne Sarsfield with Paddy Oâ€™Dwyer from Blue Daos MC as they did their bikers ride out for premature babies.

Bikers Ride Out for Prems made their first stop at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital at 9:30 on Thursday morning, delivering much needed equipment for the neonatal unit.

Sponsored by Boann Distillery, who supported the purchase of the products and also donated whiskey to the cause to be raffled off, the neonatal unit were delighted with the arrival.

A voluntary charity called Bikers Ride Out For Prems, set up by The Blue Daos Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Banner in Ireland, raise money through raffles, bucket collections, and their main attraction, their Whiskey Challenge.

Sean Brennan, founder of the charity previously raised much needed funds for hospitals located throughout Ireland, raising nearly €45,000 for their cause.

The charity was set up following Brennan’s volunteering in Temple Street Children’s Hospital, where he witnessed first hand the realities of premature births. “I felt the money wasn’t going where it should have been going, so as a bike club we decided we can do better than this. The money we raise as a registered charity – we can control that money – and it actually buys the equipment that’s needed,” said Sean.

"We contacted the neonatal units – I started that around June, and they give me a wish list with three or four different items that they need. By this point we would have a fair idea what our budget is and then we just go and start purchasing it,” said Jacqui O’Shaughnessy, a biker and a volunteer for the charity.

The group have provided hospitals with almost €600,000 worth of equipment. This includes heart monitors, and specialised electric blankets which are placed in incubators for premature babies.

"We have no one that works for us, we’re all volunteers, no one gets paid any wages and we have minimal costs of administration.

"There are people here in the club that have fundraised anywhere from €1500 to €3000 for the charity to come on this spin and to see where the equipment goes,” said Sean.

Setting out on their journey and hitting Cavan later in the day, the trip will take the bikers three nights to deliver all the requested equipment.

Coming from across Ireland, the bikers are from Louth, Tullamore, Offaly, Dublin and Mayo, amongst other locations.