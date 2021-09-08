Big welcome home for Eve and Katie as they arrive in Dublin Airport with Irish team

Team Ireland athletes, from left, Ronan Grimes, Patrick Monahan, Katie George Dunlevy, Martin Gordon, Ellen Keane, Eve McCrystal, Eamonn Byrne, Mary Fitzgerald, Nicole Turner, Pat O'Leary, Patrick Flanagan, Gary O'Reilly, Richael Timothy and Róisín Ní Riain onboard their Aer Lingus flight ahead of their Paralympic Homecoming at Heathrow Airport in London, England. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Eve McCrystal, left, and Katie George Dunlevy, Women’s Tandem B 3000m Individual pursuit, silver, Women’s B tandem road race gold, women’s B Time Trial Gold medalists, on their return from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, at Dublin Airport in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Team Ireland cyclists Eve McCrystal, left, and Katie George Dunlevy aboard their Aer Lingus flight ahead of the Team Ireland Paralympic Homecoming at Heathrow Airport in London, England. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Triple-medal winner, Eve McCrystal and her cycling partner Katie George Dunlevy have touched down in Dublin Airport to a heroes welcome from their exploits in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Eve and Katie won double gold and a silver at the Games, adding to their medal glory from the Rio Games in 2016.

Although COVID-19 restrictions curtailed the homecoming there was still a big welcome home at Dublin Airport for the Irish team from friends and family.

The duo landed a second gold medal at the Paralympic games after beating their rivals in the B road race.

Eve and Katie beat Sweden’s Louise Jannering and Anna Svaerdstroem and the British pair of Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl to take home gold at the Fuji International Speedway.

It had already been a very successful games for the Irish pair, with McCrystal and Dunlevy claiming gold in the B time trial and silver in the B individual pursuit.

Previously, they won gold in the B time trial at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.