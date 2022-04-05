Big splash for swimming

Both Aura Drogheda Leisure Centre and Aura Dundalk Leisure Centre have been granted €15,986 in funding each.

Nine local swimming pools are set to receive over €111k in funding, which has been approved by Sport Ireland and Ireland Active as part of a €3.2 million national funding package for swimming pool operators across the country.

Both Aura Drogheda Leisure Centre and Aura Dundalk Leisure Centre have been granted €15,986 in funding each, while DKIT Sports Centre will receive €7,757.

Additionally, Gym Plus Drogheda will receive €11, 401 and Integral Fitness and Leisure Drogheda will receive €11,754.

Integral Fitness and Leisure Bettystown will also receive €12,224.

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd said, “Swimming pool operators have been adversely affected over the last two years by Covid and whilst they are benefitting from a return to normal operations this funding will provide an additional layer of stability in 2022.

“Pools are expensive amenities and with concerning increases in energy costs, many pool operators have been hit hard so this funding whilst modest will offset some of these increases.

“Swimming is an excellent past time to not only maintain general fitness but pools across the country also provide much needed swimming lessons to all age groups across all levels. These lessons provide essential skills to people of all ages and reduces their risk in and around water.

“I’m delighted to see our local swimming pools benefiting again from this funding stream since it was first introduced in December 2020 in response to Covid.”