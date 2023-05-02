Big Louth turnout at Darkness Into Light would strengthen county’s case for Pieta centre

Darkness into Light takes place on Saturday May 6, with four official walks taking place in Co Louth.

One of the biggest of these is in Dundalk, where thousands of people will gather at Dundalk Institute of Technology at 4.15am for the walk which raises much needed funds for Pieta House.

Founded in Dublin in 2006, Pieta House provides free professional one-to-one therapeutic service to people who are in suicidal distress, those who engage in self-harm, and those bereaved by suicide.

"Suicide and mental health are still the elephant in the room,” said local councillor Sean Kelly, who heads up the small but dedicated committee that organises the Dundalk Walk. “Even though we have done so much work, it is still a massive issue.”

Pieta House now has more than 20 centres nationwide with over 300 staff and offers a variety of supports to people impacted by suicide and self-harm. In 2022 they provided 55,000 hours of face to face therapy and received over 100,000 calls from people around the country.

The charity has a bereavement officer in every county, including Louth, said Cllr Kelly. “Last year they supported 700 families who have been affected by suicide. They are there for families from day one and support them through the funeral and long afterwards.”

“They also have the Resilience Academy and go out into schools with a course on mental health resilience for young people,” he said.

Cllr Kelly said that hundreds of people from Louth avail of the counselling services provided by Pieta House each year underlining the need for a centre for the county.

While the charity had turned to on-line and phone counselling during the pandemic, and these services are still in place, he believes that a centre is needed in Louth, citing the number of families affected by suicide each year.

“The stigma around mental health is still so strong,” he said.

The annual Darkness Into Light walk is the charity’s biggest event of the year and Cllr Kelly is urging people intending to take part in the Dundalk walk to register beforehand if possible.

"We had over 3,000 people taking part last year, which was the first gathering since the pandemic.”

It’s important that there is a big turnout, he said, as it would strengthen the case for a centre to be established in the county.

Walkers are invited to gather at DkIT at 4.15am for the walk which takes them on a loop around the Dublin Road, Avenue Road, Inner Relief Road, Hoey’s Lane and back to the college camps where tea, coffee and fruit will be available.

"The last kilometre is for silent reflection and we ask people to remain silence and remember those lost to suicide,” he said. “We also have the large Banner of Hope which we ask people to sign each year.”

All ages, young and old, are invited to take part in the walk, and dogs are welcome too.

The award-winning local band Long Time Coming will be playing music for the walkers as they gather at the Dublin Road campus.

A huge amount of work is involved in organising the event and the small committee of six volunteers have “done so much work behind the scenes and given up so much of their time,” said event director Cllr Kelly.

"We will get no sleep from Thursday through to Saturday and when everyone goes home and back to bed, we’ll be cleaning up and putting everything away.”

There is also a host of volunteers and stewards who help on the morning.

Cllr Kelly advises anyone doing the walk to wear proper footwear and wrap up as it can be quite cold.

"If you haven’t registered or didn’t get a Darkness Into Light t-shirt you can still come along and make a donation on the morning.”

To register to take part in a Darkness Into Light event log onto https://www.darknessintolight.ie/.